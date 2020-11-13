Gaudeamus Radio Romania bookfair - online special edition Nov 16-22

The Gaudeamus Radio Romania book fair will take place between November 16 and 22, on www.gaudeamus.ro, in an integral online format, which ensures the continuity of this cultural project with a tradition of over one quarter of a century, according to AGERPRES.

"Radio Romania, together with Elefant.ro, our partner at this special edition, continues to stay with the book enthusiasts this year as well: the 27th edition of the Gaudeamus Radio Romania fair will take place between November 16 and 22, in a special formula, which includes all the "ingredients" of a classic book fair, inform the organizers in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the same source, more than 100 companies announced their participation in the event, including the most prestigious publishing houses in Romania, distributors of Romanian and foreign books, music and educational games. These will be found on the new website www.gaudeamus.ro, in the Catalogue section, with individual presentation pages dedicated to this edition.

The virtual stands of the participants, signalled as such in their presentation pages, will be accessible through the corresponding button, and readers will be able to purchase their favourite titles as follows:

* either through Elefant.ro, thus having the advantage of placing all the books in the same basket and of placing a single order, from all the stands within the Gaudeamus Book Fair hosted here;

* or by placing orders on the websites of participating companies that have opted to sell through their own online stores, noting that many participants will offer visitors additional benefits (discounts, free shipping), through the codes published on the pages of the Gaudeamus Catalogue.

All the approximately 200 events organized by Radio Romania and by the participants in this edition will be available, live or recorded, in the section dedicated to the programme, on the www.gaudeamus.ro website. The recorded events will be available for viewing from the time they appear in the fair schedule.

The Gaudeamus book fair is an event organized by Radio Romania.