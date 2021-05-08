GCS: 104 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in 24 hours

A number of 104 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Saturday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

There are 62 men and 42 women infected with the new coronavirus.

According to GCS, 95 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 6 deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 3 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far, agerpres.ro confirms.

To date, 28,903 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

From the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic until now, 190 Romanian citizens abroad have died.