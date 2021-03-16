GCS: 133 persons with SARS-CoV-2 died in last 24 hours; 21,698 deaths until now

A number of 133 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, it is about 75 men and 58 women.

According to the GCS, 132 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for a deceased patient until now.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 21,698 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide, 2,598,892 people died by March 15.