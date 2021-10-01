GCS: 1,391 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care, including 18 children

A number of 12,592 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 373 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

According to the quoted source, 1,391 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, of whom 18 are children.

On the Romanian territory, 69,305 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 9,905 are in institutionalized isolation.Also, 62,917 people are in quarantine at home, and 166 people are in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 7,072 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112 and 810 on the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.