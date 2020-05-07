 
     
GCS: 14,142 people under institutional quarantine, 20,841 - in home isolation

A total of 14,142 people are placed under institutional quarantine in Romania, and another 20,841 are in isolation at home, under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.

According to the cited source, a number of 2,266 people who broke the self-isolation rules have been placed under institutional quarantine since the coming into force of Military Ordinance No. 2.

Also, 191 quarantined persons who illegally left their designated residences have been ordered a new 14-day quarantine period.

As many as 226,613 coronavirus tests have been processed nationwide to this date.

There have been 504 calls to the single emergency number 112 in the past 24 hours and 1,406 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free citizens' support line.

