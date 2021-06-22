 
     
GCS: 151 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 731

A number of 731 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 151 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

In total, 2,190 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 1,055 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

At the same time, 20,669 people are in quarantine at home and 39 in institutionalized quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 281 calls were registered to the emergency phone number 112.

