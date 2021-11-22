GCS: 154 deaths in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients reported in 24 hours

A total of 154 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 29 occurred before to the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, 80 men and 74 women died.

According to GCS, 143 of the reported deaths were from patients who had comorbidities, 2 patients who died did not register comorbidities, and for 9 patients who died no comorbidities have been reported so far.Out of a total of 154 patients who died, 130 were unvaccinated and 24 were vaccinated. The 24 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 55,113 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.