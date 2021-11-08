GCS: 241 deaths, 1,870 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensice care, 30 of them children have been reported in the last 24 hours

A total of 241 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which one reported previously the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

According to the GCS, 109 men and 132 women died.

According to the GCS, 223 of the deaths were from comorbidities, nine deceased patients did not experience comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported to date for nine deceased patients.Out of a total of 241 patients who died, 224 were unvaccinated and 17 were vaccinated. The 17 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 50,996 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.

A number of 18,849 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of whom 348 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.



According to the same source, 1,870 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, of which 30 are children.



In Romania, 117,207 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 17,795 people are in institutional isolation.



Also, 62,766 people are in quarantine at home, and 145 in institutionalized quarantine.



In the last 24 hours, 3,440 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112., Agerpres informs.