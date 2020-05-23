GCS: 251 persons fined in the past 24 hours for breaking provisions meant to combat pandemic

As many as 251 persons have been fined by the policemen and gendarmers in the past 24 hours for breaking the provisions of the Law No. 55/2020 meant to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Saturday. The fines were worth a total of 168,710 lei.

The MAI (Ministry of Interior) forces also identified three cases of violation of the laws meant to prevent the spreading of the disease, under article 352 of the Criminal Code.Moreover, on May 21, 54 persons, who did not observe the home isolation measures or quarantine measure, were placed under institutionalized quarantine for 14 days.