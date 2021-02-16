GCS: 2,676 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2; 32,762 tests in 24h

A number of 2,676 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 32,762 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Tuesday, 765,970 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 711,977 were declared cured.

To date, a number of 5,749,521 RT-PCR tests and 215,088 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, there have been processed 23,951 RT-PCR tests (14,874 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 9,077 on request) and 8,811 rapid antigen tests.

Also, since the previous report, the results of 27 tests processed prior to the last 24 hours and transmitted until February 16 have been reported.