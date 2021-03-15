GCS: 2,972 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, after over 12,000 tests

A number of 2,972 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 12,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS.

As of Monday, 862,681 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 787,392 have been declared cured.

6,335,187 RT-PCR tests and 439,375 rapid antigenic tests have been processed to date.

In the last 24 hours, 7,089 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,474 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 1,615 on request) and 5,128 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had already tested positive, 438 people were reconfirmed as positive.