 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 2,972 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, after over 12,000 tests

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

A number of 2,972 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 12,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS.

As of Monday, 862,681 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 787,392 have been declared cured.

6,335,187 RT-PCR tests and 439,375 rapid antigenic tests have been processed to date.

In the last 24 hours, 7,089 RT-PCR tests were performed (5,474 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 1,615 on request) and 5,128 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had already tested positive, 438 people were reconfirmed as positive.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.