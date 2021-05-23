 
     
GCS: 307 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, 18.000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

AFI
vaccin copil

A number of 307 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 18,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the same source stated.

As of Sunday, 1,075,543 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,032,888 patients have been declared cured.

To date, 7,768,459 RT-PCR tests and 1,097,521 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the past 24 hours, 13,088 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,427 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,661 upon request) and 5,390 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 71 people were reconfirmed to be positive.

