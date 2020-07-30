GCS: 35 more people die of COVID-19, taking death toll to 2,304

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday that 35 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 2,304.

According to the GCS, the deceased are 18 men and 17 women, who were hospitalized in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Dambovita, Dolj, Iasi, Maramures, Suceava, Timis, Valcea, Vaslui and the City of Bucharest.

Of the above mentioned fatalities, two were recorded in the 20-29 age range, one in the 30-39 age range, one in the 40-49 range, one in the 50-59 age range, 12 deaths were in the 60-69 age range, one in the 70-79 range and 12 in people over 80 years of age.

The GCS said that all 35 deaths recorded are of patients who had comorbidities.