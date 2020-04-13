GCS: 379 criminal files for combating hampering disease prevention

A number of 379 criminal files have been concluded by the relevant structures of the Ministry of Interior over hampering disease prevention efforts, which crime is sanctioned under the art. 352 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

According to this source, the policemen and gendarmes identified 9,791 persons in the past 24 hours who did not observe the measures imposed by the authorities regarding the movement restrictions. These persons received fines worth 21,822,256 lei.GCS reminds the citizens to take into account only the information provided by the official sources and to call TELVERDE - 0800.800.358 line if they need recommendations or other information. The TELVERDE line was especially created to inform the citizens and it's not an emergency line. Moreover, Romanians abroad can ask for information on prevention and fighting the virus by calling the special line dedicated to them +4021.320.20.20.There have been 758,770 cases in the EU/EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra reported until April 12. Most cases have been recorded in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.