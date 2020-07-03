 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 4,063 persons infected in Suceava County, 3,275 in Bucharest, over 1,000 - in another 4 counties

Forbes
COVID coronavirus

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded up to now in Suceava County - 4,063, in Bucharest - 3,275, and in another four counties - Brasov, Botosani, Vrancea and Iasi - there are over 1,000 infections

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), on Romanian territory there are 28,166 persons who have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases, by county, according to the reports of the National Institute for Public Health, is as follows:

* Alba - 461
* Arad - 707
* Arges - 919
* Bacau - 655
* Bihor - 673
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 554
* Botosani - 1,033
* Brasov - 1,615
* Braila - 235
* Buzau - 627
* Caras-Severin - 118
* Calarasi - 177
* Cluj - 688
* Constanta - 468
* Covasna - 291
* Dambovita - 625
* Dolj - 304
* Galati - 966
* Giurgiu - 270
* Gorj - 247
* Harghita - 328
* Hunedoara - 663
* Ialomita - 440
* Iasi - 1,005
* Ilfov - 758
* Maramures - 206
* Mehedinti - 197
* Mures - 748
* Neamt - 974
* Olt - 255
* Prahova - 526
* Satu Mare - 78
* Salaj - 119
* Sibiu - 662
* Suceava - 4,063
* Teleorman - 164
* Timis - 527
* Tulcea - 187
* Vaslui - 189
* Valcea - 55
* Vrancea - 1,081
* Bucharest - 3,275.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.