GCS: 4,063 persons infected in Suceava County, 3,275 in Bucharest, over 1,000 - in another 4 counties

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded up to now in Suceava County - 4,063, in Bucharest - 3,275, and in another four counties - Brasov, Botosani, Vrancea and Iasi - there are over 1,000 infections

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), on Romanian territory there are 28,166 persons who have been infected with the novel coronavirus.The number of confirmed cases, by county, according to the reports of the National Institute for Public Health, is as follows:* Alba - 461* Arad - 707* Arges - 919* Bacau - 655* Bihor - 673* Bistrita-Nasaud - 554* Botosani - 1,033* Brasov - 1,615* Braila - 235* Buzau - 627* Caras-Severin - 118* Calarasi - 177* Cluj - 688* Constanta - 468* Covasna - 291* Dambovita - 625* Dolj - 304* Galati - 966* Giurgiu - 270* Gorj - 247* Harghita - 328* Hunedoara - 663* Ialomita - 440* Iasi - 1,005* Ilfov - 758* Maramures - 206* Mehedinti - 197* Mures - 748* Neamt - 974* Olt - 255* Prahova - 526* Satu Mare - 78* Salaj - 119* Sibiu - 662* Suceava - 4,063* Teleorman - 164* Timis - 527* Tulcea - 187* Vaslui - 189* Valcea - 55* Vrancea - 1,081* Bucharest - 3,275.