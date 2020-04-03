GCS: 445 new cases of infection with novel coronavirus confirmed in last 24 hours

Other 445 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Romania and the total number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 reached 3,183, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

Currently, a number of 83 patients are admitted to intensive care.Of the infected persons, 283 were declared recovered and discharged: 126 in Bucharest; 58 in Timis County; 34 in Iasi County; 5 in Caras-Severin County; 6 in Prahova County; 16 in Constanta County; 8 in Dolj County; 8 in Cluj County; 7 in Brasov County; 5 in Galati County; 2 in Bihor County; 2 in Arges County; 2 in Arad County; 1 in Braila County; 1 in Mures County; 1 in Neamt County; 1 in Alba County.As many as 116 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Romania have died.