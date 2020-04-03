 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 445 new cases of infection with novel coronavirus confirmed in last 24 hours

cdnuploads.aa.com.tr
coronavirus

Other 445 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Romania and the total number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 reached 3,183, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

Currently, a number of 83 patients are admitted to intensive care.

Of the infected persons, 283 were declared recovered and discharged: 126 in Bucharest; 58 in Timis County; 34 in Iasi County; 5 in Caras-Severin County; 6 in Prahova County; 16 in Constanta County; 8 in Dolj County; 8 in Cluj County; 7 in Brasov County; 5 in Galati County; 2 in Bihor County; 2 in Arges County; 2 in Arad County; 1 in Braila County; 1 in Mures County; 1 in Neamt County; 1 in Alba County.

As many as 116 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Romania have died.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.