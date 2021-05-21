 
     
GCS: 49 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in last 24 hours; one death abroad

Agerpres - Reuters
A number of 49 people - 21 men and 28 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to the data sent on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

One death was registered in the 20-29 age category, one death for the 40-49 age category, two deaths for the 50-59 category, 8 deaths in the 60-69 category, 19 deaths for the 70-70 category and 18 deaths in the over 80 age category.

According to the GCS, 46 of the registered deaths are in patients who presented co-morbidities, and 3 deceased patients did not register any co-morbidities.

In total, 29,826 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania.

According to the GCS, one Romanian citizen has died abroad. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 Romanian citizens living abroad, found with COVID-19 have died.

