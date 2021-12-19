GCS: 499 new cases of COVID in last 24 hours; 53 deaths, of which 17 previous

A total of 499 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with 17 of the reported deaths having occurred before the reporting interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

"According to the data available with the National Centre for Intervention Control and Management (CNCCI) on December 19, 2021, at 10:00, a number of 499 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people were registered. Also, 53 deaths were reported, of which 17 previous," GCS points out, Agerpres informs.