GCS: 6,118 new SARS-CoV-2 cases; over 38,000 tests in last 24 hours

A number of 6,118 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, after carrying out over 38,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states.

Until Tuesday, 868,799 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

The number of cured people will be transmitted later as these data are currently unavailable due to work on the data centralization platform, GCS states.

So far, 6,361,756 RT-PCR tests and 451,560 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 26,186 RT-PCR tests were carried out (16,882 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,304 on request) and 12,185 rapid antigen tests.

Separately from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,279 people were reconfirmed positive.