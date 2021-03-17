 
     
GCS: 6,186 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2; over 39,000 tests in 24h

A number of 6,186 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, as a result of over 39,000 tests processed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states.

As of Tuesday, 874,985 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 790,813 were declared cured.

A number of 6,389,800 RT-PCR tests and 463,418 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide to date.

In the last 24 hours, 27,983 RT-PCR tests were performed (18,881 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,102 on request) and 11,858 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had previously tested positive, 1,169 people were reconfirmed as positive.

