 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 62,328 coronavirus tests processed nationwide so far

coronavirus covid-19 covid

As many as 62,328 coronavirus tests have been processed nationwide as of this Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports.

There have been 500 calls to the single emergency number 112 in the past 24 hours and 1,486 to the 0800.800.358 TELVERDE citizens' support line.

The authorities advise the citizens to only take into consideration verified information from official sources and call for recommendations and other information the TELVERDE line, at 0800.800.358. TELVERDE is not an emergency line, but a hotline strictly dedicated to informing the citizens.

Romanians abroad can also request information on preventing and combating the coronavirus at a dedicated phone line: +4021.320.20.20

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.