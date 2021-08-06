GCS: 68 patients with COVID-19, 528 persons hospitalized

A number of 528 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 68 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

In Romania, 1,471 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 651 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 55,691 people are in quarantine at home, and there are 77 in institutionalized quarantine, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 450 calls were recorded to the unique emergency number 112 and 767 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.