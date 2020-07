As many as 741 people are in institutional quarantine in Romania and another 58,991 people are isolated at home and under medical monitoring as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday.

According to the cited source, 747,592 tests have been processed nationwide so far.In the last 24 hours, 457 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 1,396 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358) dedicated to informing the citizens.