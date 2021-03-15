GCS: 82 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hours; death toll reaches 21,565

A number of 82 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data reported on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, it's about 43 men and 39 women.

According to GCS, 80 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and two patients who died did not have comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 21,565 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide, up to March 14, 2,598,892 have people died.