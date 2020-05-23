GCS: 8,239 persons in institutionalized quarantine; other 54,974 in home isolation

A number of 8,239 people are in institutional quarantine in Romania as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic, and another 54,974 people are in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday.

To date, 361,566 tests have been processed nationwide.In the last 24 hours, 537 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 1,178 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free coronavirus information line.GCS urges Romanians to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free line for recommendations and other information. This is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly dedicated to informing the citizens.Romanians abroad can request information on the prevention and control of the coronavirus on a dedicated line +4021.320.20.20.As many as 1,335,410 COVID-19 cases were reported as of May 17 in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most of the cases were registered in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom