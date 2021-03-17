 
     
GCS: 89 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hours; death toll reaches 21,787

coronavirus

A number of 89 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data reported on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, the information refers to 45 men and 44 women.

According to the GCS, 85 of the deaths were reported in patients who experienced comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far for four patients who died.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 21,787 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide, 2,598,892 people died by March 16.

