GCS: 94 persons die from SARS-CoV-2 in last 24 hours, death toll hits 28,474

A number of 94 people, 49 male and 45 female, infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to the data released on Tuesday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Of these, one death was registered for the 30-39 age category, 3 deaths for the 40-49 category, 11 deaths for the 50-59 age category, 23 deaths for the 60-69 category, 26 deaths for the 70-79 category and 30 deaths for the over 80 category, agerpres.ro confirms.

According to the GCS, among the recorded deaths, 88 were patients who presented comorbidities, and 6 deceased patients had no comorbitidies.

Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, 28,474 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania.

Furthermore, 190 Romanian citizens living abroad have died because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.