GCS: All counties, Capital City continue to be in the green scenario; infection rate in Bucharest 0.82pct

The Capital City and all counties continue to remain in the green scenario in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

In Bucharest, the infection rate is 0.82 cases per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when there was an incidence of 0.84 cases per thousand inhabitants.

From the viewpoint of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the incidence of over one per thousand inhabitants is registered in only three counties: Alba - 1.12, Cluj - 1.11 and Prahova - 1.01.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to the last report are Bucharest - 91, Cluj - 44, Sibiu - 35, Prahova - 34, Brasov - 30.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Ialomita - 2, Gorj and Calarasi - 3, Dambovita, Mehedinti, Salaj - 4.

In the past 24 hours, 618 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people were reported, reports agerpres.