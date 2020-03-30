GCS announces 12 criminal cases opened in past 24 hours for hampering disease control efforts

A number of 12 criminal cases have been initiated in the past 24 hours through the authorized structures of the Ministry of Interior for hampering disease control efforts, based on the art. 352 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The Police and Gendarmerie also applied 1,273 fines to persons who ignored the self-isolation/quarantine measures, in the same period of reference.The policemen discovered 10,092 persons who have not respected the measure regarding the restriction of movement in the past 24 hours. There were applied fines worth 16,048,902 lei.GCS reiterates citizens should only consult the official sources for information and call TELVERDE - 0800.800.358 for other recommendations and additional information. The TELVERDE number is not an emergency line, but one that is strictly meant to inform citizens.Moreover, Romanians abroad can also call +4021.320.20.20, which is a special line for them to ask for information about how to prevent getting infected and fight the virus.There have been 331,122 cases recorded in the EU/EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra, until March 29, 2020. Most cases were recorded in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.