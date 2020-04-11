GCS: Another 12 coronavirus infected patients die, Romania's death toll climbs to 282

Another twelve people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of deaths from COVID-19 to 282, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, informs.

The latest victims, aged between 27 and 81, are as follows:* Casualty No. 271 - 70-year-old man, Suceava County. Admitted to the Nephrology Department of the Suceava County Hospital on March 28. Contact of a confirmed case from the Dialysis Centre. Sampled for COVID-19 on 05.04.2020, confirmed positive on 06.04.2020 at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital. Died on 09.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: under dialysis treatment, stage 5 chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes.* Casualty No. 272 - 76-year-old man from Bucharest. Admitted to the Bucharest Clinical Emergency Hospital on 04.04.2020, moved on 05.04.2020 to the intensive care unit of the Colentina Hospital. Sampled for COVID-19 on 04.04. 2020, confirmed positive on 05.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Unknown pre-existing medical conditions.* Casualty No. 273 - 40-year-old woman from Vaslui County. Admitted to the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Vaslui County Emergency Hospital on 29.03.2020, moved on 02.04.2020 to the COVID-dedicated Barlad Municipal Hospital, Intensive Care Unit. Sampled for COVID-19 on 29.03.2020, confirmed positive on 31.03.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: obesity, diabetes.* Casualty No. 274 - 81-year-old man from Iasi County. Admitted to the Internal Medicine Unit of the Iasi County Emergency Hospital on 08.04.2020, transferred on 10.04.2020 to the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit. Sampled for COVID-19 on 09.04.2020, by tracheal aspiration, confirmed positive on 10.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: heart failure, aortic aneurysm, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease.* Casualty No. 275 - 61-year-old man from Hunedoara County. Admitted to the Orastie Municipal Hospital on 31.03.2020. Sampled for COVID-19 on 06.04.2020, confirmed positive on 08.04.2020. Died on 06.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: liver failure, ethanolic hepatitis.* Casualty No. 276 - 74-year-old woman from Hunedoara County. Admitted to the Internal Medicine Unit of the Hunedoara Municipal Hospital on 27.03.2020, moved to the infectious diseases ward on 06.04.2020. Sampled for COVID-19 on 06.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died on 08.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: chronic kidney failure, high blood pressure, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, aortic and mitral insufficiency.* Casualty No. 277 - 81-year-old man from Hunedoara County. Admitted to the Hunedoara Infectious Diseases Hospital on 07.04.2020, moved on the same day to the Intensive Care Unit. Sampled for COVID-19 on 07.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died on 08.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: high blood pressure.* Casualty No. 278 - 57-year-old man from Galati County. Admitted to the Galati Infectious Diseases Hospital on 29.03.2020, moved to the Intensive Care Unit on 30.03.2020. Contact of returnees from Spain who were subsequently confirmed with coronavirus. Sampled for COVID-19 on 29.03.2020, confirmed positive on 29.03.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, stage 2 hypertension, ankylosing spondylitis.* Casualty No. 279 - 70-year-old man from Arad County. Admitted to the Infectious Diseases Ward of the Arad County Emergency Clinical Hospital on 06.04.2020. Sampled for COVID-19 on 06.04.2020, confirmed positive on the same day. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: iron deficiency anemia, atrial flutter, high blood pressure.* Casualty No. 280 - 51-year-old man from Mures County. Admitted to the Infectious Diseases Ward of the Targu Mures County Emergency Clinical Hospital on 28.03.2020, moved to the Intensive Care Unit the next day. Contact of a confirmed case. Sampled for COVID-19 on 01.04.2020, confirmed positive on 02.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: obesity.* Casualty No. 281 - 56-year-old man from Neamt County. Admitted to the Emergency Department of the Piatra Neamt County Emergency Hospital on 05.04.2020, at 9:40, with epistaxis, died within short, at 13:20 the same day. Multiple successive hospitalization periods, a possible contact of medical staff subsequently confirmed with coronavirus. Sampled for COVID-19 on 05.04.2020, confirmed positive on 09.04.2020. Died on 05.04.2020. Pre-existing medical conditions: stage 4 lung neoplasm with bone metastases, phase 4 anemia, obesity.* Casualty No. 282 - 27-year-old woman from Neamt County. Admitted to the Haematology Ward of the Piatra Neamt County Emergency Hospital on 16.03.2020, with onco-haematological disorders. Sampled for COVID-19 on 27.03.2020, confirmed positive on 29.03.2020. Moved to the Intensive Care Unit on 04.04.2020. Died on 10.04.2020. During hospitalization received care from a nurse that was a contact of a patient subsequently confirmed with coronavirus. Pre-existing medical conditions: myelodysplastic syndrome, severe pancytopenia.