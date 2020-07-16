GCS: Another 19 deaths in novel coronavirus infected persons take the death toll to 1,971

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 19 persons infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania in the past 24 hours.

Until Thursday, 1,971 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

"In the 15.07.2020 (10:00) - 16.07.2020 (10:00) interval 19 deaths (14 men and 5 women) were recorded among patients infected with the novel coronavirus, admitted to the hospitals in Arges, Botosani, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Constanta, Galati, Harghita, Mehedinti, Neamt, Prahova, Suceava, Timis and Valcea counties, and Bucharest City," the GCS informs.

Of them, two deaths were recorded in the 40-49 years old category, 2 deaths in the 50-59 years old category, 6 deaths in the 60-69 years old category, 3 deaths in the 70-79 years old category and 6 deaths in the over 80 years old category.

According to the source, 18 of the deceased patients had comorbidities, one had no comorbidities reported.