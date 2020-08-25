GCS: As many as 1,060 new cases of COVID-19, death toll at 3,367

As many as 1,060 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday.

Another 58 people (32 men and 26 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the total number of deaths in Romania to 3,367. Of these, 2 deaths were recorded in the age category 20-29 years, 1 was in the 30-39 age category, 4 deaths were in the 40-49 age category, 10 in the 50-59 year category, 11 in the 60-69 age category, 20 in the 70-79 age range and 10 deaths in the 80+ age category.

According to the GCS, 57 fatalities are of patients who had comorbidities.

As of Tuesday, 80,390 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania.

As many as 35,816 patients were declared cured and 9,593 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

According to the GCS, 1,679,614 SARS-CoV-2 tests have been processed nationwide.

A number of 7,268 people with COVID-19 are being hospitalised, and 490 patients are being treated in ICU, the cited source says.

On the territory of Romania, 10,686 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,562 are in institutional isolation.

A number of 732 people were retested and reconfirmed with COVID-19, the source adds.

Bucharest City (229) and the counties of Iasi (55), Prahova (53) and Brasov (43) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting, informs the Strategic Communication Group.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are in Bucharest (9,930) and in the counties of Suceava (5,128), Arges (4,872), Brasov (4,299), Prahova (3,834) and Galati (3,114), the GCS adds.

In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement workers have applied 845 fines, amounting to 207,150 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group said.