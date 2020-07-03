GCS: As many as 483 COVID-19 fines issued in the past 24 hours

Law enforcement officers issued in the past 24 hours 483 fines amounting to 197,000 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

The Police found on Thursday one instance of hampering diseases control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.Also on Thursday, 38 people who did not comply with the measure of home isolation or quarantine were placed in institutional quarantine for 14 days or ordered institutional quarantine for a new period of 14 days.The public is being reminded to consider only information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free novel coronavirus information line for recommendations and other information Monday through Friday, between 08.00hrs and 20:00hrs.Also, Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling +4021.320.20.20.As of July 2, as many as 1,566,999 cases had been reported in the EU/EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, and Andorra. Most of the cases had been recorded in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.