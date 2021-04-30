GCS: Bucharest decreases to under 3 SARS-CoV-2 cases per 1,000 people

Only Bucharest exits the red zone, with 2.98 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence was 3.09, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, report agerpres.A number of 18 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3), the highest infection rates being in Ilfov - 2.67, Cluj - 2.66, Bihor - 2.14, Alba - 2.13 and Covasna - 2.10.
Also, 24 counties are in the green area (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Suceava - 0.42, Gorj - 0.44, Maramures - 0.48.
According to the GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 363 and Prahova counties - 83, Cluj - 80, Brasov - 68, and Mures - 53.
The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Ialomita - 4, Gorj - 6, Satu Mare - 8, Giurgiu - 9 and Vaslui - 11.
In the last 24 hours, 1,636 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported.