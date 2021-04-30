GCS: Bucharest decreases to under 3 SARS-CoV-2 cases per 1,000 people

Only Bucharest exits the red zone, with 2.98 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence was 3.09, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, report agerpres.

A number of 18 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3), the highest infection rates being in Ilfov - 2.67, Cluj - 2.66, Bihor - 2.14, Alba - 2.13 and Covasna - 2.10.

Also, 24 counties are in the green area (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Suceava - 0.42, Gorj - 0.44, Maramures - 0.48.According to the GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 363 and Prahova counties - 83, Cluj - 80, Brasov - 68, and Mures - 53.The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Ialomita - 4, Gorj - 6, Satu Mare - 8, Giurgiu - 9 and Vaslui - 11.In the last 24 hours, 1,636 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported.