GCS: Capital city and three other counties still in the red zone

Ilfov County has recorded a rate of infection with the novel coronavirus of 4.71 per cent per thousand inhabitants, cumulated at 14 days, slightly lower than the previous day, when the incidence rate was 4.76 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.

In the red zone there is also Timis County, with 4.13 cases per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day (4.12), Bucharest, with an infection rate of 3.77 cases per thousand inhabitants, down compared to Tuesday (3.87), and Cluj County - 3.72, increasing compared to the previous day (3.68).

Instead, 16 counties are in the green zone, the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Harghita - 0.62, Vrancea - 0.64, Gorj - 0.78 and Olt - 0.69 .