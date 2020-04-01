GCS: Coronavirus death toll in Romania hits 86

Another person infected with the novel coronavirus has died in Romania, the number of deceased in this case reaching 86, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Wednesday.

It's about a 45-year-old woman from Targu Neamt, who checked in the Targu Neamt ICU, where she was diagnosed with stroke with left hemiplegia.

"The patient was transferred to Piatra Neamt County Hospital's UPU (Emergency Unit), where she died on March 30, 2020 at 14:45 hrs. Since the patient had contact with people from Italy, an exuded was collected on March 30, 2020, which teste positive for coronavirus on March 31, 2020," the source said.