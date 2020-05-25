 
     
GCS: COVID-19 death toll rises by 5 to 1,193

coronavirus

Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll in Romania thus reaching 1,193, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

It is about two women and three men aged between 36 and 96.

