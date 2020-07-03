GCS: COVID-19 out-of-country death toll hits 122 as seven more Romanians die in Germany

Seven more Romanian infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Germany, taking the COVID-19 death toll of Romanian citizens abroad to 122, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday.

Of the 4,995 Romanian citizens abroad who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 107 in France, 2,275 in Germany, 97 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 6 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Island and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Sweden.Since the start of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and up to now, a number of 122 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the US and Brazil, according to the GCS.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 72 were declared cured: 50 in Germany, 10 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, the GCS mentions.