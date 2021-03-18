GCS: Eight counties and Bucharest Municipality in the red zone

Bucharest City saw an increase in the infection rate with SARS-CoV-2, which reached 4.57 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

The red scenario also includes Timis County, with an incidence of 5.90 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, Ilfov - 5.79, Brasov - 4.42, Cluj - 3.97, Hunedoara - 3.46, Constanta - 3.36, Alba - 3.21, Salaj - 3.05 counties.

Another 20 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3 per thousand), among them being Arad - 2.60, Valcea - 2.55, Giurgiu - 2.53, Sibiu - 2.48.

Also, 13 counties are in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection having been recorded in Harghita - 0.94, Buzau - 1.02, Suceava - 1.04.

According to the GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 1,005 and Timis - 447, Ilfov - 416, Iasi - 314, Brasov - 284, Cluj - 281, Constanta - 271 counties.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Tulcea - 25, Caras-Severin - 34, Vrancea, Calarasi and Harghita - 36 each.

In the past 24 hours, 6,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.