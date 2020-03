GCS: Four more Romanians die abroad because of coronavirus; total number of confirmed cases 86

Another four Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died abroad: one in Italy, one in Spain and two in France, the total number of Romanian citizens having tested positive for COVID-19 abroad thus reaching 86, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

GCS specified that, until now, 86 Romanian citizens have been confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus outside the country borders: 52 in Italy, 12 in France, 6 in Germany, 6 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia and one each in Tunisia, Ireland, UK, Luxembourg, Belgium and the US. Ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic and until now there have been 16 Romanian citizens who died abroad, 9 in Italy, 4 in France, one in Germany, one in Spain and one in the UK.