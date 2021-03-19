GCS: Ilfov County - incidence of 6.37 SARS-CoV-2 infection cases per thousand inhabitants

Ilfov County reached an incidence of 6.37 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection per thousand inhabitants, after on the previous day it was 5.79, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

Bucharest registered an increase in the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate to 4.64 cases per thousand inhabitants, after it had 4.57 on Thursday.

Also in the red scenario are the counties of Timis, with an incidence of 5.96 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection per thousand inhabitants, Brasov - 4.38, Cluj - 4.02, Hunedoara - 3.80, Constanta - 3.47, Alba - 3.23, Salaj - 3.04.

Another 23 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3 per thousand), among them being Arad - 2.70, Giurgiu - 2.68, Sibiu - 2.63, Valcea - 2.50.

Also, 10 counties are in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Harghita - 0.99, Suceava - 1.01, Buzau - 1.05.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 1,031 and the counties of Ilfov - 379, Timisoara - 324, Cluj - 295, Hunedoara - 266, Constanta - 248.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Tulcea - 33, Harghita - 36, Covasna - 38, Vrancea - 39.

In the last 24 hours, 5,593 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.