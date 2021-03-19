 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Ilfov County - incidence of 6.37 SARS-CoV-2 infection cases per thousand inhabitants

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

Ilfov County reached an incidence of 6.37 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection per thousand inhabitants, after on the previous day it was 5.79, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

Bucharest registered an increase in the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate to 4.64 cases per thousand inhabitants, after it had 4.57 on Thursday.

Also in the red scenario are the counties of Timis, with an incidence of 5.96 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection per thousand inhabitants, Brasov - 4.38, Cluj - 4.02, Hunedoara - 3.80, Constanta - 3.47, Alba - 3.23, Salaj - 3.04.

Another 23 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 3 per thousand), among them being Arad - 2.70, Giurgiu - 2.68, Sibiu - 2.63, Valcea - 2.50.

Also, 10 counties are in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered in Harghita - 0.99, Suceava - 1.01, Buzau - 1.05.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 1,031 and the counties of Ilfov - 379, Timisoara - 324, Cluj - 295, Hunedoara - 266, Constanta - 248.

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Tulcea - 33, Harghita - 36, Covasna - 38, Vrancea - 39.

In the last 24 hours, 5,593 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.