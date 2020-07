The City of Bucharest (5,500) and the counties of Suceava (4,472), Arges (3,009) and Brasov (2,933) are the areas with the most COVID-19 cases recorded up to now, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), informs on Wednesday.

12 counties have over 1,000 cases reported up to now - Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Galati, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Prahova, Timis, Vrancea.

In the GCS report there are also 48 people who are not allotted to any county.