GCS: Number of deceased in Romania up to 42; last two deceased from Hunedoara county

The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in Romania is up to 42, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs, the last two persons to die being a woman aged 75 and a man aged 82, both from Hunedoara county and having pre-existing medical conditions.

For the woman aged 75, deceased on March 26 in the Hunedoara Municipal Hospital, in the ICU unit, biological samples were extracted on March 24, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital in Timisoara, the results of tests being communicated today. The result of tests on March 29, 2020 was positive. The woman also had a pre-existing medical condition - a chronic obstructive bronchopneumopathy.The man aged 72 died on March 25, also in the ICU of the Hunedoara Municipal Hospital, biological samples being extracted the same day and tested positive for COVID-19 at the Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital in Timisoara. The result of tests was communicated on Sunday, March 29. The man also had digestive neoplasm stage 3, with upper digestive hemorrhaging.Neither of the two persons had a history of travel or known contact with another confirmed case.Sunday saw the announcement of another six deaths caused by COVID-19, the death toll of the day being presently 8 deaths.