GCS: Number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the new coronavirus remained at 7,044; deaths - 128

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the new coronavirus remained at 7,044, and that of deaths at 128, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, out of the 7,044 Romanian citizens abroad confirmed as being infected with SARS-CoV-2, 1,938 are in Italy, 1,283 in Spain, 167 in Great Britain, 125 in France, 3,085 in Germany, 93 in Greece, 49 in Denmark, 36 in Hungary, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 4 in Sweden, 123 in Austria, 22 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 11 in Switzerland, 3 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland , 2 in Belarus, 2 in Bulgaria, 10 in Cyprus, 2 in India, 2 in Ukraine, 8 in United Arab Emirates, 12 in Moldova, 2 in Montenegro and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil , Kazakhstan, Republic of the Congo, Qatar, Vatican, Portugal, Egypt and the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 128 Romanian citizens abroad infected with the new coronavirus have died: 33 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Brazil, the Republic of the Congo and Greece.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus, 798 were declared cured: 677 in Germany, 90 in Greece, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg, one in Tunisia and one in Argentina.Romanian citizens abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus at the line specially dedicated to them: +4021.320.20.20.As of December 26, 16,247,249 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.According to the GCS, as of 15 December, the CEPCB has stopped publishing data on the number of confirmed cases and the number of deceased citizens, both in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra and also globally. These reports are updated weekly.The data published by Johns Hopkins, which covers the number of citizens cured, continues to be updated daily.Worldwide, up to the reference date, 76,103,424 cases have been confirmed and 45,411,215 people have been declared cured.

