GCS: One more coronavirus-related death

One more person infected with the novel coronavirus has died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

It is a 74-year-old man from Satu Mare county.

"On 27.03.2020 biological specimens were taken for COVID-19, which have been run at the Oradea Municipal Clinical Hospital. The result of the test on 28.03.2020 came out positive. The time of death 29.03.2020 - the Satu Mare Infectious Diseases Hospital," the source points out.

The man had high blood pressure, type II diabetes requiring insulin.

