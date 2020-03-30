GCS: One more coronavirus-related death

One more person infected with the novel coronavirus has died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

It is a 74-year-old man from Satu Mare county."On 27.03.2020 biological specimens were taken for COVID-19, which have been run at the Oradea Municipal Clinical Hospital. The result of the test on 28.03.2020 came out positive. The time of death 29.03.2020 - the Satu Mare Infectious Diseases Hospital," the source points out.The man had high blood pressure, type II diabetes requiring insulin.