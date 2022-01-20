 
     
GCS: Record of new COVID cases since start of pandemic - 19,105 in last 24 hours

A total of 19,105 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the past 24 hours and 43 deaths have been recorded, four of which being prior, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

It is a record number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania. The precedent was 18,863 cases, registered on October 19, 2021.

"According to the data available on January 20, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 19,105 cases of positive people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered. Also, 43 deaths were reported, among which four previous ones," states GCS

