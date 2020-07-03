GCS: Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 420 to 28,166

Another 420 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 28,166, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

As many as 224 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.Of the people confirmed positive, 20,433 were discharged from hospital; of these, 19,545 were declared cured and 887 were symptomless people who were discharged 10 days after being found positive for the virus.To date, 747,592 tests have been processed nationwide, GCS said.