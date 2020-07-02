GCS: Romania's coronavirus case count rises by 450 to 27,746

Another 450 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last report, bringing the total case count to 27,746 on Thursday, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

As many as 237 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positive, 20,433 were discharged from hospital; of these, 19,363 were declared cured and 1,070 were symptomless people who were discharged 10 days after being found positive for the virus.

To date, 735,221 tests have been processed nationwide, GCS said.