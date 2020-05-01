 
     
GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest stay Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas

The highest number of persons infected with the novel coronavirus has been recorded until now in the north-eastern Suceava County - 2,859 and in Bucharest - 1,298, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday.

According to the quoted source, the total of novel coronavirus infections in Romania stands at 12,567.

The number of confirmed cases by county, according to the reports from the National Public Health Institute is as follows:

* Alba - 204

* Arad - 574

* Arges - 143

* Bacau - 249

* Bihor - 459

* Bistrita Nasaud - 187

* Botosani - 456

* Brasov - 470

* Braila - 23

* Buzau - 20

* Caras Severin - 92

* Calarasi - 49

* Cluj - 367

* Constanta - 235

* Covasna - 189

* Dambovita - 99

* Dolj - 123

* Galati - 393

* Giurgiu - 134

* Gorj - 55

* Harghita - 23

* Hunedoara - 515

* Ialomita - 188

* Iasi - 266

* Ilfov - 274

* Maramures - 75

* Mehedinti - 62

* Mures - 446

* Neamt - 507

* Olt - 42

* Prahova - 70

* Satu Mare - 54

* Salaj - 34

* Sibiu - 307

* Suceava - 2,859

* Teleorman - 101

* Timis - 454

* Tulcea - 50

* Vaslui - 116

* Valcea - 26

* Vrancea - 259

* Bucharest - 1,298.

