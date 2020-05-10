GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest stay Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest remain Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas, with 3,213 and 1,508 cases, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Romania has a total of 15,362 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:* Alba - 237 cases* Arad - 678* Arges - 173* Bacau - 371* Bihor - 484* Bistrita Nasaud - 262* Botosani - 586* Brasov - 574* Braila - 19* Buzau - 65* Caras Severin - 109* Calarasi - 61* Cluj - 463* Constanta - 252* Covasna - 219* Dambovita - 147* Dolj - 140* Galati - 513* Giurgiu - 196* Gorj - 78* Harghita - 24* Hunedoara - 565* Ialomita - 289* Iasi - 287* Ilfov - 368* Maramures - 70* Mehedinti - 80* Mures - 598* Neamt - 761* Olt - 53* Prahova - 76* Satu Mare - 54* Salaj - 50* Sibiu - 406* Suceava - 3,213* Teleorman - 101* Timis - 471* Tulcea - 86* Vaslui - 133* Valcea - 27* Vrancea - 452* Bucharest - 1,508.