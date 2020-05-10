 
     
GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest stay Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest remain Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas, with 3,213 and 1,508 cases, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Romania has a total of 15,362 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

* Alba - 237 cases

* Arad - 678

* Arges - 173

* Bacau - 371

* Bihor - 484

* Bistrita Nasaud - 262

* Botosani - 586

* Brasov - 574

* Braila - 19

* Buzau - 65

* Caras Severin - 109

* Calarasi - 61

* Cluj - 463

* Constanta - 252

* Covasna - 219

* Dambovita - 147

* Dolj - 140

* Galati - 513

* Giurgiu - 196

* Gorj - 78

* Harghita - 24

* Hunedoara - 565

* Ialomita - 289

* Iasi - 287

* Ilfov - 368

* Maramures - 70

* Mehedinti - 80

* Mures - 598

* Neamt - 761

* Olt - 53

* Prahova - 76

* Satu Mare - 54

* Salaj - 50

* Sibiu - 406

* Suceava - 3,213

* Teleorman - 101

* Timis - 471

* Tulcea - 86

* Vaslui - 133

* Valcea - 27

* Vrancea - 452

* Bucharest - 1,508.

