GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest stay Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest remain Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas, with 3,213 and 1,508 cases, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.Romania has a total of 15,362 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.
The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
* Alba - 237 cases
* Arad - 678
* Arges - 173
* Bacau - 371
* Bihor - 484
* Bistrita Nasaud - 262
* Botosani - 586
* Brasov - 574
* Braila - 19
* Buzau - 65
* Caras Severin - 109
* Calarasi - 61
* Cluj - 463
* Constanta - 252
* Covasna - 219
* Dambovita - 147
* Dolj - 140
* Galati - 513
* Giurgiu - 196
* Gorj - 78
* Harghita - 24
* Hunedoara - 565
* Ialomita - 289
* Iasi - 287
* Ilfov - 368
* Maramures - 70
* Mehedinti - 80
* Mures - 598
* Neamt - 761
* Olt - 53
* Prahova - 76
* Satu Mare - 54
* Salaj - 50
* Sibiu - 406
* Suceava - 3,213
* Teleorman - 101
* Timis - 471
* Tulcea - 86
* Vaslui - 133
* Valcea - 27
* Vrancea - 452
* Bucharest - 1,508.